Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man was arrested Monday after allegedly penning a distressing message stating his desire to kill a U.S. senator, according to court documents.

Detailed in a federal criminal complaint, Arther Charles Graham is suspected of messaging a senator in late September through an email feature on the senator’s website.

Graham wrote that he is facing eviction and he has nowhere else to live. He wrote that his plan is to “live inside of YOU [U.S. Senator].”

While the complaint doesn’t name the message’s recipient, when contacted by the FBI in Kenai earlier this month, Graham admitted to writing the emails. The interview with the FBI included information that the recipient was a female.

Graham is charged with interstate communications with a threat to kidnap and injure.

