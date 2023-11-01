Mat-Su Borough students walk out in protest against recent school board decisions

Mat-Su students walk out in protest against recent school board decisions
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Around 150 students at Mat-Su Career and Tech High School in Wasilla walked out of the building on Tuesday morning, as part of a district-wide walk-out.

“So this walkout was kind of to go, you guys already weren’t listening to our voice,” Career and Tech student Ben Kolendo said. “And it was students making it clear that they want their voices listened to, they want a student representative, and they want to have a say in their education.”

Students held signs and cheered in protest against the current conditions of the district’s school board.

Kolendo adds students walked out to stand against the recent decision the board has made on removing the student advisory representation position, the book bans, and additional academic recruitments.

“In the education system, there is no bigger person involved in the educational and school community than students,” Kolendo said.

The school district responded to a protest, writing in a statement, “The District knew about these walk-outs and worked with schools to make sure that the students were safe and unobstructed to exercise their right while simultaneously protecting the right to an uninterrupted learning day for the majority of students who chose to stay in class.”

The district statement did not address any concerns students were advocating against on Tuesday.

