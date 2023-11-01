Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities project meant to improve pedestrian safety now has concerned some members of the Spenard Community Council.

The fence along the median on Minnesota Drive between Northern Lights and Benson Boulevard is being referred to by some as the “Minnesota cheese grater.”

Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland is calling the fence unappealing and a visual obstruction. He said the fence along Minnesota got his attention earlier this month.

“I was preparing to do a left-hand turn, so I’m in the inside lane, and this thing is so tall, I can’t even see the businesses that are on the other side of the road,” Volland said.

DOT regional operations manager Justin Shelby said he “personally” thinks the project looks nice.

“As a matter of personal taste, I totally get it, but not everybody’s on board with the way it looks,” Shelby said.

Shelby said from 2002 to 2011 there were 10 pedestrian/bicyclist accidents along that section of road.

As part of a project funded under the Highway Safety Improvement (HSI) Program, new street lights were installed along the busy thoroughfare to address the safety concern of the dark road conditions along that section of the road.

Shelby said because of utility conflicts on either side of Minnesota Drive, the lighting was put down the center of the roadway atop protective concrete barriers.

“Because we did that, to protect the poles, the refuge such as it was that existed there in the center of Minnesota, the median, was no longer a refuge for pedestrians. And so that fencing was put there so that we were not solving one problem and creating another. The whole reason for this lighting project was to reduce accidents involving pedestrians and non-motorized users,” Shelby said.

Assembly member Anna Brawley said every time things are added to help drivers or improve safety, it’s to the detriment of pedestrians.

“It doesn’t really add to the feeling that that’s a walkable place or a friendly place for people,” Brawley said.

Spenard Community Council president Meg Mielke said the fence will not improve pedestrian safety as it does not address the core issue: " lack of feasible pedestrian options in the area.”

“Because the council has yet to vote on the resolution, I cannot speak of the council’s official position; but many members of our community have voiced frustration with the complete lack of transparency regarding the construction of the fence,” Mielke wrote in an email.

Residents say one of the problems is the lack of crosswalks at two busy intersections on Minnesota Drive at Benson and Northern Lights boulevards.

Currently, there is only one crossing at each intersection — on the north side of Northern Lights and on the south side of Benson — instead of two.

“It’s billed as something that’s [for] pedestrian safety, but it really discourages people from walking or biking across there, as opposed to encouraging people walking or biking safely,” Brawley said. “Especially because at both sides of the intersection, you can’t cross the road directly, from say Carrs to the Walgreens. You have to take three different intersections all the way around.”

Volland said he also thinks the fence will present problems when it comes to snow.

“When those plows come through, you’re going to have a berm building up. We’re going to at least lose one lane,” Volland said.

The Spenard Community Council will be meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m., where the council will be voting on a resolution that asks the DOT to take the steps necessary to remove the wall structure along Minnesota Drive.

