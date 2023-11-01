Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50

Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at age 50.

Christopher died Tuesday morning, according to his representative.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard said on social media he died after suffering a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

Bernard said Christopher was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, and openly talked about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for playing Stefan Dimera on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 and 2019.

Over his career, he was nominated for five daytime Emmy awards and won two of them.

Christopher died just 11 days before his 51st birthday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Workers set up cots for a homeless shelter in the former Solid Waste Services garage
Former Solid Waste Services building ready to open as homeless shelter
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Teen kidnapped in AZ found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage

Latest News

Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames
City workers abate a homeless camp at Chanshtnu Park in Muldoon
New shelter beds allow city to proceed with camp abatement
Breaking down major headlines from the Nation's Capitol
Breaking down major headlines from the Nation's Capitol