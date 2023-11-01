Winter weather expected along North Slope while southern Alaska remains warm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies remain with us across parts of Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning, where temperatures are sitting in the 20s and 30s.

For many residents, this remains well above normal for this time of year as early November usually leads to overnight temperatures near 20 degrees. We’ll once again see a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with afternoon highs warming near 40 degrees. Enjoy what sunshine we do see, as clouds will quickly return through the evening hours into Thursday. This will lead to a slight increase in rain showers by week’s end.

While the southern coastline gears up for some rain showers, further north along the North Slope, snow continues. We’ll see an additional one to two inches of snow today, with some fog causing visibility issues. Breezy winds could also lead to wind chills in the teens for much of the day. While no weather alerts are in place across the state, any winter weather could cause some hazardous conditions.

Speaking of snow, Anchorage has officially seen 1.2 inches of snowfall, the least amount through Nov. 1 since 2020. While no decent snow chances are in the forecast, there is the possibility we could see some areas of a wintry mix as the weekend arrives. While snow looks likely in some of the higher elevations and through the Copper River Basin, the rest of Southcentral Alaska will continue to remain on the warmer side. This will lead to most locations inland seeing light rain showers this weekend, with a gradual transition to some wintry mix by Sunday. This comes as colder air filters back into Southcentral, dropping our highs near freezing at the start of next week.

Enjoy what warm weather we have, as highs drop to near freezing by Monday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

