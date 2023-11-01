Wintry weather to the north, snow-free to the south

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - November 1st is Wednesday and the state is seeing a slower-than-normal start to winter.

Snow has fallen in the central and northern regions of the state, but has only managed to fall and then melt in southern areas.

The chance to see sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday in southcentral and southeast.

Interior locations will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow showers.

Northern Alaska gets a snow-wind combination, and western Alaska clouds, fog and showers, with the exception of Unalakleet with a partly sunny forecast.

Hot spot: Cordova with 53 degrees.

Cold spot: Tok with 1 degree.

