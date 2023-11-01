Wintry weather to the north, snow-free to the south

Alaska begins November on the mild side of winter
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - November 1st is Wednesday and the state is seeing a slower-than-normal start to winter.

Snow has fallen in the central and northern regions of the state, but has only managed to fall and then melt in southern areas.

The chance to see sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday in southcentral and southeast.

Interior locations will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow showers.

Northern Alaska gets a snow-wind combination, and western Alaska clouds, fog and showers, with the exception of Unalakleet with a partly sunny forecast.

Hot spot: Cordova with 53 degrees.

Cold spot: Tok with 1 degree.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Workers set up cots for a homeless shelter in the former Solid Waste Services garage
Former Solid Waste Services building ready to open as homeless shelter
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Teen kidnapped in AZ found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage

Latest News

JP 7 day 10-31-23
Wintry weather to the north, snow-free to the south
Halloween treat: Sunshine with isolated showers across Southcentral
Halloween treat: Sunshine with isolated showers across Southcentral
Halloween treat: Sunshine with isolated showers across Southcentral
Halloween treat: Sunshine with isolated showers across Southcentral
MF - Low 10-30-23
Halloween weather for Alaska: A mixed brew