2024 senior class shines at 47th annual Al Aska Shriners Football Classic

By Tyler Lane
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a state as large as Alaska, it’s rare to see the best sports talent all in one place. That’s what made the 47th annual Al Aska Shriners Football Classic so spectacular.

Sponsored by Shriners Hospitals and Clinics, Alaska’s top football stars from as far north as Utqiagvik and as south as Juneau packed The Dome in Anchorage to lace up their cleats and buckle that chin strap for the final time as high school players.

In front of parents, coaches, and fans alike, emotions were everywhere to be seen.

“I was just mostly excited to play this game ... growing up hearing about it, having teammates playing in this game, I always wanted to play in it and I finally got to do it,” Service High quarterback Jonathon Tautua said.

That excitement turned into an MVP-worthy performance that included three touchdowns — two of which going to former Athlete of the Week selection Austin Johnson — and some flashy passing later lead Tautua and his squad to a 27-6 victory over team Silver.

All proceeds from the game go to Shriners hospitals and clinics around the nation, with the majority of that staying in-state to be used for patient transportation funds. This game alone is expected to raise between $20,000 and $30,000 dollars according to Al Aska Shriners Football Chairman Jack Clouse. But even with another year of success behind them — 47, to be exact —the focus remains on the players,

“We want to take care of our kids, that’s what it’s all about. It’s about being an organization that really cares about the community, really cares about the kids,” Clouse said. “From zero to age eighteen, were there for them. All they got to do is ask”.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a...
Homer woman killed in shooting remembered by loved ones as one of a kind
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Fence along Minnesota Drive between Benson and Northern Lights
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Generic Gavel
Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

Latest News

Channel 2 News Late Edition
2023 AlAska Shriners Football Classic Recap
Live Trick-or-Treating with APU Olympic Skiers
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Trick-or-treating with APU Olympic Skiers
Eagle River Swim sisters Lelaina and Sophia Trembath (left to right) and Reese and Lola...
Athletes of the Week: Two sets of swimming sisters set the standard for success at Eagle River