7 ports across Alaska receive combined $72M in federal grant funding

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seven ports and harbors statewide will be receiving a combined $72 million in federal grant funding which will be used to repair and improve infrastructure associated with maritime activity in the state.

According to a joint release from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, the U.S. Department of Transportation will be distributing roughly $72 million to towns around the state in an attempt to boost the economic production of marine ports by increasing job numbers and streamlining maritime workflow.

The money is being funneled from the Port Infrastructure Development Program, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and is part of a larger $653 million project to fund 41 ports across the country.

The locations in Alaska that will receive funding include:

  • $43.3 million for the Cold Bay Dock Infrastructure Replacement in the Aleutian Island town
  • $11.2 million for the Arctic Deep Draft Project in Nome
  • $8.9 million for the Yakutat Small Boat Harbor in Yakutat
  • $3.4 million for the Metlakatla Port Improvements Project in the Metlakatla Indian Community
  • $2.4 million for the Cape Blossom Port Planning Project in Kotzebue
  • $2.3 million for the Jackolof Bay Dock Replacement Project in Seldovia
  • $421,000 for the Deep Water Port Development project in Wrangell

Murkowski said in the release that money for port funding in places like Nome is “crucial” for not only economic development, but also an asset for geopolitical strength.

“It was great to get a call from [Department of Transportation] Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg today, sharing the good news about how Alaska fared in the competitive Port Infrastructure Development grants,” Murkowski said. “Coastal Alaska communities rely on ports and harbors for transportation, trade, and subsistence activities—and that’s why I fought to ensure funding for these projects in the bipartisan infrastructure law. Today’s grant announcements are the direct result of that work, funding planning, development, and construction activities as we seek to ensure that our rural ports can support the needs of Alaska communities.”

Sullivan pointed to Alaska’s thousands of miles of coastline as a critical priority in receiving funding for the state.

“As I often say, Alaska is a resource-rich but infrastructure-poor state,” Sullivan said. “With more coastline than the rest of the United States combined, maritime infrastructure is critical to our state. The large number of grants awarded to our coastal communities is a reflection of Alaska’s dependence on waterfronts and the great need we have across our state for infrastructure improvements.”

