Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants trial judge removed from all future hearings

Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh want the judge who presided over his murder trial removed from all future trials and hearings. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The defense representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh wants the judge who presided over his murder trial removed from all future trials and hearings.

Court documents filed Wednesday seek a writ of prohibition against Circuit Judge Clifton Newman.

WCSC reports that Newman was appointed to preside over all cases involving Murdaugh.

It was Newman who presided over the murder trial in which Murdaugh was accused of the June 2021 killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin previously requested a new trial amid allegations the Colleton County clerk of court engaged in what they called jury tampering.

In the new motion, the defense argues Newman should be barred from presiding over any future cases because he “has personal knowledge about the clerk of court’s conduct” which they argue will be disputed at a hearing about whether Murdaugh should have a new trial.

Documents also allege Newman made statements after the judge returned guilty verdicts that violated the code of judicial conduct.

“These statements include congratulating the jury for returning the correct verdict, statements at sentencing evidencing personal bias, and statements in public interviews after the trial (including an interview on a nationally broadcast news program) in which Judge Newman stated his personal opinion regarding Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt, legal issues on appeal, and strategic choices by Mr. Murdaugh’s counsel during trial,” the documents stated.

Murdaugh denies that he murdered his family, and his defense team maintains there is no direct evidence of Murdaugh’s guilt.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a...
Homer woman killed in shooting remembered by loved ones as one of a kind
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Fence along Minnesota Drive between Benson and Northern Lights
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Generic Gavel
Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report
The Four A’s encourages people to get tested and stay up-to-date with their HIV status.
New statewide project to launch, addressing ‘drastic increase’ of HIV cases
New statewide project to launch, addressing 'drastic increase' of HIV cases
New statewide project to launch, addressing 'drastic increase' of HIV cases
F.I.S.H. is looking for more volunteers to keep up with a growing number of people needing food
F.I.S.H. Charity looks for volunteers as numbers in need increase
President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport in...
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war