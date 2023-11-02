Anchorage Assembly and stakeholders explore solutions for housing crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of events spread across town this week for Anchorage Housing Action Week is engaging community members and stakeholders and involving them in developing solutions to the city’s housing crisis.

To provide a glimpse into what residents and people coming to Anchorage are dealing with, the median single-family home price in Anchorage has risen 43% in three years, and the cost of rent has gone up 7% on average since last year, according to data collected by the Assembly from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis database.

Exploring a diverse set of options to solve the problem, community members on Wednesday took a tour of the single occupancy rooms (SRO) at Adelaide Apartments.

The building’s website describes the building as efficiency style with shared kitchens and communal bathrooms. Located one block away from the Delaney Park Strip, the apartment currently rents units for around $900 per month.

The ACLU of Alaska also held an event Wednesday to discuss housing insecurity issues and possible legal remedies.

At the meeting, Jasmin Smith — of the Mountain View Community Council — said her council has been working with other councils on solutions to housing insecurity.

“To just come together in solidarity and just make some unified, district-wide verbiage on houselessness and ideas that we have in proactiveness ways to move forward,” Smith said. “I mean, it was everything from just speaking with elected officials. We talked about funding. We talked about better ways for outreach, counting, understanding that there’s not a one-size-fits-all [idea]. People experiencing houselessness has different reasons, you know, different stories for why they’re experiencing it.”

Assembly member Randy Sulte said the Assembly has things in the works too.

“So we’re doing a lot of things to increase housing. We started allowing [accessory dwelling units]. We’re working on making it easier to build three[plexes], fourplexes. We’re looking at combining residential zones, all to take advantage of existing infrastructure and put in more density,” Sulte said.

As the week continues, the Alaska Builders Association will be holding an event on Thursday at the Crown Plaza Hotel to discuss solutions to increasing the supply of housing in Anchorage.

On Friday those discussions will be continued at a Housing Summit at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s student union building.

