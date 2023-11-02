Anchorage Assembly and stakeholders explore solutions for housing crisis

Anchorage Assembly and stakeholders explore solutions for housing crisis
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of events spread across town this week for Anchorage Housing Action Week is engaging community members and stakeholders and involving them in developing solutions to the city’s housing crisis.

To provide a glimpse into what residents and people coming to Anchorage are dealing with, the median single-family home price in Anchorage has risen 43% in three years, and the cost of rent has gone up 7% on average since last year, according to data collected by the Assembly from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis database.

Exploring a diverse set of options to solve the problem, community members on Wednesday took a tour of the single occupancy rooms (SRO) at Adelaide Apartments.

The building’s website describes the building as efficiency style with shared kitchens and communal bathrooms. Located one block away from the Delaney Park Strip, the apartment currently rents units for around $900 per month.

The ACLU of Alaska also held an event Wednesday to discuss housing insecurity issues and possible legal remedies.

At the meeting, Jasmin Smith — of the Mountain View Community Council — said her council has been working with other councils on solutions to housing insecurity.

“To just come together in solidarity and just make some unified, district-wide verbiage on houselessness and ideas that we have in proactiveness ways to move forward,” Smith said. “I mean, it was everything from just speaking with elected officials. We talked about funding. We talked about better ways for outreach, counting, understanding that there’s not a one-size-fits-all [idea]. People experiencing houselessness has different reasons, you know, different stories for why they’re experiencing it.”

Assembly member Randy Sulte said the Assembly has things in the works too.

“So we’re doing a lot of things to increase housing. We started allowing [accessory dwelling units]. We’re working on making it easier to build three[plexes], fourplexes. We’re looking at combining residential zones, all to take advantage of existing infrastructure and put in more density,” Sulte said.

As the week continues, the Alaska Builders Association will be holding an event on Thursday at the Crown Plaza Hotel to discuss solutions to increasing the supply of housing in Anchorage.

On Friday those discussions will be continued at a Housing Summit at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s student union building.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a...
Homer woman killed in shooting remembered by loved ones as one of a kind
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Fence along Minnesota Drive between Benson and Northern Lights
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Generic Gavel
Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

Latest News

Anchorage Assembly and stakeholders explore solutions for housing crisis
Anchorage Assembly and stakeholders explore solutions for housing crisis
U.S. House works on Israel funding bill
U.S. House works on Israel funding bill
The Four A’s encourages people to get tested and stay up-to-date with their HIV status.
New statewide project to launch, addressing ‘drastic increase’ of HIV cases
New statewide project to launch, addressing 'drastic increase' of HIV cases
New statewide project to launch, addressing 'drastic increase' of HIV cases