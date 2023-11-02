Areas of freezing rain possible tonight through Friday for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than two weeks of dry conditions for parts of Southcentral Alaska, the active weather is ramping up once again. With the dry and sunny weather we’ve been dealing with across Southcentral, temperatures have managed to warm well into the 30s and 40s. This is nearly 10 degrees above average in some spots, with cooler weather looking likely to return through next week.

While we stay largely dry today outside of coastal regions, increasing rain and wintry mix will build into Southcentral through the night. Even with this in our sights, temperatures will still remain fairly warm today. We’ll once again see temperatures top out in the 30s and 40s, with the only significant change being cloud cover. Some peeks of sunshine are possible today across Southcentral, with overcast skies quickly building in through the day. Starting late this evening rain will lift northward out of the Gulf of Alaska, it’s this rain that could pose some problems.

Temperatures along the coast will stay well above freezing into the night, with all rain expected. However, things get trickier the further inland you head. Even under cloudy skies, temperatures for parts of Southcentral will drop near or below freezing through the night. This will cause the potential for some freezing rain for parts of the region.

A winter weather advisory has already been issued for the Susitna Valley beginning at 1 a.m. tonight. While the main threat for freezing rain is for the Susitna Valley, freezing rain is possible as far south as Kenai and Soldotna. While the opportunity for freezing rain will be limited based on air temperatures, use extreme caution when getting on the roads tomorrow morning. The heaviest freezing rain looks to be where the winter weather advisory will be in effect, where 0.10 to 0.20 inches looks likely.

Meanwhile, further east, temperatures will stay well below freezing for the Copper River Basin. This will lead to all snow, if not a brief shot of a wintry mix through Friday afternoon. With snow in the forecast for the Copper River Basin, one can expect to see half an inch to two inches of snow. This threat of wintry weather will stick around through the weekend for all of Southcentral. While the Copper River Basin will see the best shot of snow, as temperatures drop through Sunday, we could see inland locations see a transition to a wintry mix.

Looking ahead into next week, temperatures drop into the low- to mid-30s, with overnight lows returning into the teens and 20s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

