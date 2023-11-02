AST pursuit of combative driver ends in deadly shooting

Parks Highway closed north of Healy to investigate shooting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second time in a week, Alaska State Troopers were involved in a deadly shooting in Interior Alaska.

According to a dispatch, troopers shot and killed a man after pursuing him on the Parks Highway on Wednesday afternoon near the small community of Healy, located about two hours south of Fairbanks.

The troopers began pursuing the man, who was driving a pick-up truck, ignored commands to stop. While headed northbound towards Fairbanks, the man shot at the law enforcement officer following him multiple times, and in turn, the troopers and responding law enforcement officers returned fire.

After coming to a stop, officer and the driver continued exchanging gunfire, during which time the driver of the pick-up was shot and killed.

This is the second deadly shooting involving Alaska State Troopers this week. The first shooting took place at the Three Bears Motel on Monday in Tok when a trooper fired at a Northway resident carrying an AK-style rifle outside one of the motel rooms.

The Parks Highway was closed for over three hours as troopers began an investigation at the scene and removed the vehicles from the highway. The highway opened by 5 p.m.

