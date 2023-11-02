Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024

FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green Day says they are going on a worldwide tour next year that includes stops from California to Germany.

The American rock band told their followers that “it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe in May 2024 with North American stops beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will be joining the band for performances in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will be joining the international dates.

Green Day said that the tour will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot” plus their new album “Saviors.”

More information on tour dates and ticket information is available on Green Day’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a...
Homer woman killed in shooting remembered by loved ones as one of a kind
Alaska State Troopers patch
Trooper pursuit of combative driver ends in deadly shooting
Students at Career Tech High School walk out of school during a district wide protest on Tuesday.
Mat-Su Borough students walk out in protest against recent school board decisions
Fence along Minnesota Drive between Benson and Northern Lights
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Generic Gavel
Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

Latest News

Alaska veterans speak on battle with hearing loss
Alaska veterans speak on battle with hearing loss
Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6...
Disney to acquire the remainder of Hulu from Comcast for roughly $8.6 billion
A man in a gray hoodie begins to cross the sidewalk alongside the family, and then he suddenly...
Stranger tries to steal baby out of mom’s arms while crossing street, dad fights him off
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract