Hello? November? Have you seen winter?

Changes include a chance of rain and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw the driest second half of October, EVER! The city recorded a scant .01″ of precipitation in that period, besting 1968 with .03″ and 1975 with .05″.

Sunshine was out again as the month of November started, making it seem like Fall. Temperatures have been above average for much of the time the dry weather was in place.

Clouds are streaming into the southcentral region. That produces a chance of rain for Anchorage Thursday night to Friday night, which is likely to mix with snow at times Sunday.

The large scale features include a departing ridge of high pressure, which had held position over interior Alaska to western Canada, is moving southeast. As it drifts away, low pressure systems are finally be able to move further east into the Gulf of Alaska and bring in southerly flow and moisture to coastal and inland areas once again. Rain in Kodiak as a low swirls over the Gulf of Alaska and South of the Aleutian Chain.

Southeast Alaska gets mostly cloudy skies, and breezy conditions in the northern portion of the region.

Hot spot: King Salmon with 52 degrees.

Cold spot: Tok with 2 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a...
Homer woman killed in shooting remembered by loved ones as one of a kind
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Fence along Minnesota Drive between Benson and Northern Lights
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Generic Gavel
Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

Latest News

MF Weather Headlines 11-1-23
Hello? November? Have you seen winter?
Winter weather along the Slope, while southern Alaska remains warm
Winter weather expected along North Slope while southern Alaska remains warm
Winter weather along the Slope, while southern Alaska remains warm
Winter weather along the Slope, while southern Alaska remains warm
JP 7 day 10-31-23
Wintry weather to the north, snow-free to the south