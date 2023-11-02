Hello? November? Have you seen winter?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw the driest second half of October, EVER! The city recorded a scant .01″ of precipitation in that period, besting 1968 with .03″ and 1975 with .05″.

Sunshine was out again as the month of November started, making it seem like Fall. Temperatures have been above average for much of the time the dry weather was in place.

Clouds are streaming into the southcentral region. That produces a chance of rain for Anchorage Thursday night to Friday night, which is likely to mix with snow at times Sunday.

The large scale features include a departing ridge of high pressure, which had held position over interior Alaska to western Canada, is moving southeast. As it drifts away, low pressure systems are finally be able to move further east into the Gulf of Alaska and bring in southerly flow and moisture to coastal and inland areas once again. Rain in Kodiak as a low swirls over the Gulf of Alaska and South of the Aleutian Chain.

Southeast Alaska gets mostly cloudy skies, and breezy conditions in the northern portion of the region.

Hot spot: King Salmon with 52 degrees.

Cold spot: Tok with 2 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.