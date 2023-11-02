New statewide project to launch, addressing ‘drastic increase’ of HIV cases

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Officials with the Center for Disease Control are confirming an increase in Alaskans testing positive for HIV prompting a local organization to initiate a new statewide project in the hopes of reducing the spread of the virus.

A press conference Wednesday held by the Alaska AIDS Assistance Association — also known as the Four A’s — announced new information on the scope of infections, barriers to HIV prevention shared by the community, and the planned response.

The announcement comes after a Oct. 23 meeting with infectious disease clinicians and CDC officials to discuss the surge in cases and the state’s ability to treat them.

The trend was first identified in Fairbanks by the Alaska Department of Health in 2022, prompting the ADH to release a public health advisory concerning the spike in HIV/AIDS cases in Fairbanks and the Interior.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of HIV can help catch the virus early. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, some symptoms include:

  • Cough, diarrhea, fever and chills, and headaches.
  • Joint pain and muscle aches, night sweats, sore throat and mouth sores.
  • Swollen lymph nodes, most often in the neck.

Physicians recommend those experiencing symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider immediately. If left untreated, HIV can progress to the most severe stage of infection known as AIDS.

The Four A’s encourages people to get tested and stay up-to-date with their HIV status.

