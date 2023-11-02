One of state’s oldest food pantries looks to boost volunteers as need climbs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friends In Serving Humanity, or F.I.S.H., has been delivering food to the doors of Anchorage residents since 1967, but lately the organization has seen an increase in the number of people calling their hotline for help.

Volunteer and board member Dan Rufner said the organization, which estimates it helps at least 16,000 people a year, has responded by increasing the number of delivery days as well as allowing people to access the charity more often. But even then, they can’t always get to all the people on the list.

“We always get more people calling in than we can get to,” he said.

F.I.S.H., like many food pantries in Alaska, saw numbers increase during COVID, but Rufner said the numbers never declined. The high cost of living has kept the need from leveling out.

“Some of these families are deciding, ‘Do I pay the heating bill this month or do I put gas in my car this month?’ because those [costs] are so high. And so then the food, or at least the quality of food they are able to purchase, has gone down,” Rufner said.

Rufner said the organization will be able to serve more people if it can find more volunteers. They need volunteers to help in a variety of areas including purchasing food, making phone calls, packing bags as well as drivers to deliver.

People interested in learning more about F.I.S.H. can check out their website. People who need food assistance or who would like to volunteer can leave a message at 907-277-0818 and a volunteer will return their call. Rufner said volunteering even two or three hours a month can make a big difference.

