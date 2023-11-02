One of state’s oldest food pantries looks to boost volunteers as need climbs

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friends In Serving Humanity, or F.I.S.H., has been delivering food to the doors of Anchorage residents since 1967, but lately the organization has seen an increase in the number of people calling their hotline for help.

Volunteer and board member Dan Rufner said the organization, which estimates it helps at least 16,000 people a year, has responded by increasing the number of delivery days as well as allowing people to access the charity more often. But even then, they can’t always get to all the people on the list.

“We always get more people calling in than we can get to,” he said.

F.I.S.H., like many food pantries in Alaska, saw numbers increase during COVID, but Rufner said the numbers never declined. The high cost of living has kept the need from leveling out.

“Some of these families are deciding, ‘Do I pay the heating bill this month or do I put gas in my car this month?’ because those [costs] are so high. And so then the food, or at least the quality of food they are able to purchase, has gone down,” Rufner said.

Rufner said the organization will be able to serve more people if it can find more volunteers. They need volunteers to help in a variety of areas including purchasing food, making phone calls, packing bags as well as drivers to deliver.

People interested in learning more about F.I.S.H. can check out their website. People who need food assistance or who would like to volunteer can leave a message at 907-277-0818 and a volunteer will return their call. Rufner said volunteering even two or three hours a month can make a big difference.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Homer family and community is in mourning after a deadly shooting that took the life of a...
Homer woman killed in shooting remembered by loved ones as one of a kind
It’s a controversial topic as over the years the dispute has created disagreements between...
State lawsuit aims to declare Campbell Lake as public lake
Alaska State Troopers patch
Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel
Fence along Minnesota Drive between Benson and Northern Lights
Spenard residents voice concerns about fence along Minnesota Drive
Generic Gavel
Kenai man accused of sending threats to U.S. senator

Latest News

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Nov. 1, 2023
The Risk Defined: Port of Alaska inside tsunami inundation zone, new study says
7 ports across Alaska receive combined $72M in federal grant funding
Celebrating the 65th Silver Tea this Saturday
FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Morning FastCast Nov. 1, 2023