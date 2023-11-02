Women account for the largest growing veteran population, yet many don’t apply for the benefits they earned

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flossie Davenport pulled her kuspuk up and over her shoulder.

Doing so revealed a 50s-style pin-up girl with yellow wings and wearing blue lingerie, which was tattooed from her elbow to her hand.

On her fingers were traditional Alaska Native tattoos.

“This is family,” Davenport said pointing to the black lines that decorated each finger. “This represents my resilience.”

The pin-up girl, Davenport said, was to honor her time in the Navy.

“It was great,” Davenport said. “I’ve made a lot of friends that became family, the camaraderie was strong. I got to see the world. My first deployment, I was in Spain.”

Davenport, who grew up in Nome, served with the Navy in a Seabee construction battalion from 1998 to 2003.

She is one of thousands of veterans, who are women, who live in Alaska.

Davenport says that in a few months, she expects her daughter to join the service as well.

“She is actually in the Alaska Military Youth Academy right now,” Davenport said. “She is halfway done. She’s made tremendous leaps and bounds. I can hear it in her voice and see it in her letters. I’m so proud of her and she knows she wants to join the military after, so she’ll be the third female veteran — service member and fifth in my family. ... We’re all very proud of her.”

Women are the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population throughout the country. According to the Service Women’s Action Network, there are more than 350,000 service women and 2 million women veterans in the United States – the highest number ever in history.

Women have always been a vital part of defending the country, since the American Revolution, but it wasn’t until the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 that women were formally recognized as a permanent part of the military.

Despite the large numbers and the history, many women don’t apply for the veterans services they earned.

In a 2016 Service Women’s Action Network survey, 74% of respondents said the general public did not recognize their service.

According to Operation Mary Louise, an Alaska statewide community-based women veterans project, Alaska has more than 10,000 women veterans, but fewer than one-third are signed up for VA health services.

Vanessa Meade, a military police veteran and founder of Operation Mary Louise, said Alaska is tied with Virginia for having the highest number of women veterans per capita in the United States.

She says many women don’t think they qualify for services or don’t see themselves in what has traditionally been viewed as a man’s role.

“I think with women veterans in particular, when you don’t see yourself, there’s like this stereotype of what veterans are,” Meade said.

She says that is changing as more women tell their stories, but in the meantime, only about 3,000 women veterans use VA services in Alaska.

“I didn’t really consider myself a veteran for like 20 years,” Meade said.

As a military police officer, Meade detained and transported Iraqi POWs during the Gulf War. She now teaches at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Veterans say that if more women applied for benefits the state’s VA system would also benefit from being allocated more federal money.

“You should be proud of what you’ve done,” Davenport said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.