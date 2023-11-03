62-year-old Anchor Point man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder of Trooper

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Superior Court judge has sentenced 62-year-old Bret Herrick of Anchor Point to 74 years imprisonment with 15 years suspended for the attempted murder of Alaska State Trooper Bruce Brueggeman.

Herrick was found guilty in July of attempted murder of a trooper, as well as three counts of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault for raising his pistol at another trooper, second-degree escape, resisting arrest, and two counts of violating conditions of release — one for possessing a firearm and another for possessing a bayonet, both in violation of a court-ordered condition of release.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Aug. 23 of 2021 in which Trooper Brueggeman attempted to arrest Herrick on outstanding misdemeanor warrants when Herrick fired a weapon at the trooper, shooting him five to six times in the arm and torso. Brueggeman sustained injuries that were treated on the scene by emergency medical responders as well as a good Samaritan.

After Herrick then aimed his weapon at a second trooper, Sergeant Daniel Cox, who had arrived on the scene as backup.

Judge Bride Seifert handed down sentencing after a Homer jury convicted Herrick on all counts after a week-long trial after hearing testimony from two other troopers, who spoke to Herrick’s aggressive and dangerous behavior. Trooper Brueggeman told the judge that he had dreamed of moving to Alaska following a military posting in the state and that he intended to continue his long law enforcement career.

The jury had found Herrick’s crimes were aggravated during trial because they were directed at law enforcement officers in the course of their usual work duties, while the court found an addition aggravating factor including five previous misdemeanor convictions.

Herrick was sentenced to three years of consecutive time for third-degree assault for pointing his firearm at the second sergeant, as well as five years for escape, one year for resisting arrest, and 90 days for each of the two counts of violating conditions of release by possessing weapons.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.