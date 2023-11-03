Developers, residents discuss solutions to lack of new home construction in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of Housing Action Week, the Alaska State Home Building Association met with community residents and Anchorage Assembly members on Thursday to discuss the obstacles they face when it comes to new housing construction.

Elected leaders and stakeholders are searching for solutions this week, as one home developer said on Thursday that Anchorage needs to build tens of thousands of new housing units to overcome its housing shortage.

At the meeting, Anchorage architect and contractor Clai Porter said he thinks Anchorage need somewhere between 20,000 to 30,000 units to overcome its housing shortage.

However, Rabbit Creek Community Council co-chair Ann Rappaport said she is concerned communities like hers might grow too fast and too large as developers try to construct more housing.

“We’re concerned about cul de sacs that are built rather than connecting out of neighborhoods, so if there’s a wildfire, that’s a big issue. We want to make sure there’s trails in our neighborhood,” Rappaport said.

Rappaport said she would like to see developers make use of existing land in the neighborhoods that are undeveloped.

“Develop more dense housing around transportation corridors like in Midtown and Downtown,” Rappaport said.

Assembly member Daniel Volland said he is a supporter of “infill development”. He has a plan in the works, sponsored by other assembly members to make it easier for developers to build small multi-family homes, like triplexes and fourplexes — a plan he thinks will address the needs of both developers and communities like Rabbit Creek.

“So we need housing diversity, housing options for everyone, and that can look different for different people — that can look like single family homes, that can look like apartment buildings, that can look like townhomes or tiny homes,” Volland said.

Porter said when he first started building Anchorage, his crew routinely did 2,500 to 3,500 units a year. That was in 1972.

“We haven’t hit that mark in a long time,” Porter said.

He added that aside from the labor shortage, burdensome regulation is one of the obstacles developers are dealing with that the municipality needs to address.

“We do not have a building official in the city. We don’t have an overall approach in the city to solving our development issues, our construction issues,” Porter said.

Porter also said creating more housing will not necessarily drive down the cost of purchasing a home. He said right now the cost of building a single family home is roughly $450,000.

“The burdens being placed upon the developer or the builder that any infrastructure requirements that the city may have, that builder is supposed to pay for — so that adds to the cost,” Porter said.

Additionally, he said developers could use some help from the state in making housing more affordable through public infrastructure investment.

“I mean, we have the Alaska Permanent Fund — we don’t invest ourselves, housing is an investment in ourselves, we should look seriously at that,” Porter said.

Rappaport added lowering of interest rates and encouraging more people to enter vocational schools are also solutions to the housing crisis.

Additionally she says she thinks the municipality can help too in lowering costs.

“I was hearing today about the permitting process taking so long that increases costs and some of the design standards and I think maybe some of that can be looked at,” Rappaport said.

The housing discussion continues Friday when the Assembly hosts a Housing Action Summit.

The discussion will partly focus on what type of policies the Assembly needs to address, to create more housing in Anchorage.

