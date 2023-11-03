Family, friends, and Anchorage community gather to remember life of Josiah Goecker

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a shooting took the life of apartment manager Josiah Goecker, hundreds of people attended a celebration of his life on Thursday.

Police say Goecker, who managed Anchorage’s Alpine Apartment Homes, was shot and killed by a man identified as 35-year-old Jesse Lee Jones, a tenant who was upset after receiving an eviction notice.

Hundreds of people showed up at Goecker’s celebration of life at ACF Church in Eagle River.

His family maintains he gave his life to protect a colleague and and that his final act of heroism surprised no one that knew him.

“To hear that he sacrificed and put himself in danger to protect others, that was no surprise to us because that was just the man he was,” brother Jared Goecker said.

Pastor Brian Cook spoke on behalf of Goecker’s widow Carrie, recounting a beautiful life they lived together.

“I know in my heart that if Josiah had known the outcome of that day, his actions would have remained the same. His fight-or-flight instinct was fight for others. I could not be prouder of the man my husband was or the legacy he leaves behind,” Cook read.

His brother spoke of that legacy.

“His final act in life was sacrificial. I think that is his legacy, and I hope we can tell that story while we’re here tonight,” Jared said.

Goecker’s parents cited his Christian faith for inspiring him to serve others.

“On October 23rd Josiah acted out of the overflow of his love of god and he loved courageously — and he would do it again,” mother De’Etta said.

“This is Josiah’s greatest legacy — he loved all, he willingly laid his life down for his friends. To the employee at Josiah’s work, I need you to hear this in a very public setting — you were worth it. You are worth it, your life is worth saving,” father Michael said.

The Goecker family says the loss will leave a void in their lives, but they are grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received in the days since their loss.

According to an obituary, Goecker is survived by his wife Carrie, daughter Olivia, and unborn daughter Josi in addition to his parents and nine siblings.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me to support Goecker’s widow and daughters.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.