Freezing rain likely for parts of southcentral Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Now that the weather pattern has changed, it is going to get active going into Friday and the weekend.

Watch out for icy roads! A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain goes into effect at 1 a.m. Friday for the Susitna Valley, from Houston to Talkeetna especially. Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch.

Anchorage could see black ice in spots for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures will hover right near freezing overnight, and road surfaces below 32 degrees will freeze rain on contact. The bottom line is all drivers with travel plans should plan accordingly and be cautious on regional roads and highways. We could see light snow in the Copper River Basin.

Rain returns to southeast Alaska Friday. Areas of fog are likely to form overnight and linger into Friday morning.

In the Interior, snow and wind are combining and have prompted the issuance of Winter Weather Advisories and a High Wind Warning for strong northeast winds along several highway corridors, including the Dalton, Steese and Elliott. Northeast winds will blow through Fairbanks at 15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

Winds remain moderate along the northern coast, with the addition of snow showers.

The Aleutian Chain will see winds primarily out of the north, strongest near Adak and the Pribilof Islands, with gusts to 30 mph.

