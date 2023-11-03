New data shows a decline in number of seafood harvesting jobs

New data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce development show a decline in harvesting jobs for 2022.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development show a decline in harvesting jobs last year.

For the seventh year in a row, the department saw a decrease in fishing industry jobs. According to economist Joshua Warren, the state saw its first major drop in 2019 but since there, seafood employment has dropped an additional 17.3%.

“There are definitely people who did not come out to fish during COVID,” Warren said. “We haven’t seen the numbers go back up since COVID.”

Seafood harvesting makes up a significant share of Alaska’s job market. Yet in 2022, Warren notes that statewide employment shrunk from 7.3% to 5.7% during what he said was the height of the fishing season in July.

According to Sam Friedman of the McKinley Research Group, Alaska fishing saw one of its strongest wholesale years in 2022. But consultant Sam Friedman adds, the high revenue did not make up for the high cost of fishing.

“It was a challenging year for profitability,” Friedman said. “It didn’t necessary in the industry feel like a year of profitability.”

Warren also added that the cost of fishing could be the reason why the state is seeing a decline in employment within the industry, in addition to other factors.

“Harvesting is aging. So there could be people who are leasing out their grants or their permit to fish,” Warren said.

