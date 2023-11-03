Slick roads possible into the weekend as winter weather sticks around

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas of freezing rain are possible Friday morning across Southcentral Alaska as temperatures are hovering near or above freezing in many spots.

A winter weather advisory continues for the Susitna Valley through this afternoon, where up to 0.10 inches of freezing rain is possible. While many areas this morning are seeing primarily rain, road temperatures are hovering near the freezing mark. As a result of this, black ice will be very hit-and-miss across the region today. With that said, you’ll want to use caution throughout the day on roads across the region.

As temperatures warm through the day, we’ll see a changeover to only rain. Even with rain in the forecast, there will still be some slick roads across the region. These slick spots will most likely be in the higher elevations and areas that tend to stay shaded. It’s these locations that can be several degrees cooler than surrounding areas, which can cause unwary drivers to hit patches of black ice. Much of the rain will gradually taper off overnight into Saturday, with Saturday looking to be on the drier side for inland locations. Winter weather will stay with us into the weekend, with snow falling through the Copper River Basin. The snow which started overnight will amount to a few inches over the next few days, although no significant impacts look likely.

Anchorage has only officially seen 1.2″ of snowfall this season, which is below where we should be for this time of year. While snow has been hard to return, the active weather and colder conditions returning to the region could lead to some areas of rain and snow by Sunday. While most of the wintry mix looks to occur in the higher elevations, surface locations could see a round of wintry weather. It will be something to watch into the weekend, with temperatures expected to drop into the mid-30s through next week.

Looking into next week, daily chances for rain and snow remain with us.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

