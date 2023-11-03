Triple murder case goes to Anchorage jury for a second time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After nearly 10 weeks of testimony, an Anchorage jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon in the trial of Anthony Pisano.

Pisano is charged with the murders of 31-year-old Steven Cook, 48-year-old Kenneth Hartman and 31-year-old Daniel McCreadie on Sept. 12, 2017. Pisano’s first trial ended in a mistrial in 2020, when a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The shootings happened at a Spenard precious metals business called The Bullion Brothers. Both sides agree Pisano was friendly with the owners, Steven Cook and Michael Dupree, and that all three men were in the shop when the shootings occurred. But differences about what happened that day arise from there.

Much like at the first trial, Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlap outlined for jurors what the state describes as a botched robbery attempt that led to the triple murders. Dunlap said Pisano was deeply in debt and had decided to rob the store and in the process shot and killed Cook, then shot Hartman and McCreadie who rushed to the scene from another part of the building when they heard gunshots. As further evidence, Dunlap said Pisano had turned off the store’s security camera so the crime would not be recorded.

But defense attorney Kevin Fitzgerald pegged Cook’s death on the store’s co-owner, Michael Dupree, who has never been charged. Fitzgerald said tensions were running high between the two partners because Dupree had announced he wanted to break up the business. Fitzgerald said Pisano turned off the security cameras at Cook’s request so the men could discuss business.

Pisano admits shooting McCreadie and Hartman, but says it was in self-defense, believing the men were armed and that he feared for his life.

As for the robbery theory, Fitzgerald said Pisano had plenty of other opportunities to take cash or valuables from the store, but never did. He said being in debt didn’t make his client a robber or a murderer, but the state disagreed.

The jury will continue deliberations until a verdict is reached.

