2 dead, 5 taken to hospital after fire in Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead and five others were taken to the hospital after a fire at a four-plex in Northeast Anchorage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The fire was reported on East 21st Avenue near Paxson Drive shortly after 4 a.m.

During a search of the building, as firefighters worked to put out the blaze, two people were found inside. Firefighters got the two people out shortly before a partial roof collapse, the release said.

One of the people taken out of the building was declared dead at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Five others who had escaped from the building, one of whom had serious injuries, were also taken to the hospital.

Boyd said 18 units responded to the scene and the fire was under control by 4:48 a.m.

Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The two deaths account for Anchorage’s 10th and 11th fire deaths this year.

