Ahead of Mat-Su Borough school board election, students question free speech rights

WASILLA, Alaska - A letter Mat-Su Borough School District leaders sent, prior to a student-led walk-out over a series of school board decisions surrounding book policies, has some questioning if their free speech rights are being violated ahead of Tuesday's borough election.

The letter, provided to Alaska’s News Source by District Chief Communication Officer Jillian Morrissey, starts by citing the student handbook.

“Groups like student government, and students in general have the right to freely assemble and express themselves,” the letter says. “However, individual students and student groups do not have unlimited free speech rights and we want to make this and other groups aware of certain laws that must be followed prior to candidate elections, including school board elections.”

Student school board advisor Ben Kolendo, who is a Career Tech High School senior, says the letter has left students concerned about what it means for their free speech rights.

“We’ve been taught in our many civics classes…we have the right to assemble. We have the right to protest,” Kolendo said. “And right now our school district lawyers are trying to tell us that we don’t have those things.”

Beyond the letter, Kolendo, whose school board role was reduced when he objected to board book decisions, also said he feels a district administrator verbally telling him students cannot discuss the election on school grounds sends a mixed message.

“Whether that’s during our personal time on lunch or after instruction, as long as we’re on district property. It’s not permitted,” Kolendo said, referencing the conversation with the administrator.

However, the district’s spokesperson says beyond the letter talking about the student’s rights to freely assemble and express themselves, it also references state law requirements.

In the letter the District cites state statute 15.13.145(a)(3), saying under the law it is not allowed to use money to influence an election. The district argues, under the statute, students cannot use district resources, including copy machines, printers, and district email, to campaign against a candidate, including a school board member.

“This law, and others like it, are meant to ensure that individuals with access to government resources do not use this power to influence the outcome of elections,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey also said it was important for students to know what they say at school can interfere with state law.

“Additionally, many MSBSD schools are polling places, this includes Colony HS and Career & Technical HS, where students did participate in a walkout this week,” Morrissey said. “We are aware that students are organizing another walkout on Tues, Nov 7. which is election day. We wanted them to be aware of what ‘electioneering’ is before the Nov. 7 student walkout.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the district numerous times for an on-camera interview on the topic. The district has said it will only provide statements.

