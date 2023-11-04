Man accused of writing “hunt you down, cut the flesh off your body” to a U.S. Senator makes first court appearance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Kenai, charged with making threats against a U.S. senator, made his first appearance in a federal courtroom in Anchorage Friday afternoon.

Arther Graham, 46, was arrested Monday after allegedly submitting an online message to a U.S. senator stating his desire to kidnap and kill her. Neither the criminal complaint, nor anyone in court Friday, would say which U.S. senator Graham is accused of threatening. Court documents refer to the senator as “her.”

Judge Kyle Reardon said during Friday’s hearing the maximum penalty for the alleged crime is five years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Graham spoke minimally during court, saying “yes” and “no” to questions from the judge.

Detailed in the federal criminal complaint, Graham is accused of messaging in late September through an email feature on a senator’s website. According to the FBI, Graham wrote that he had nowhere else to live and was facing eviction. He’s accused of writing, “Ima’ hunt you down, cut the flesh off your body and wear your skin like clothes. I’ll live inside of YOU [United States Senator 1]. I may as well because I ain’t got nowhere else to live.”

The FBI said Graham admitted that he knew sending the message was illegal.

Graham’s attorney, Samuel Eilers, said he wanted time to make a plan for Graham’s release. Judge Reardon said he’d consider a decision to release Graham based on flight risk and whether or not he’s a danger to the community.

Judge Reardon set a detention hearing for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and a preliminary hearing on the 17th at 2 p.m.

