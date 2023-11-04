Weather Lab: Clark Middle School students test their Alaska weather knowledge
Do you know where the hottest place on Earth is? These students can tell you after learning about meteorology in the Weather Lab.
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, we’re headed to Clark Middle School where Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey gave the sixth-grade science students a pop quiz.
Melissa’s wild weather trivia game was a tough quiz but she says she was impressed with how well the students knew both their Alaska and worldwide weather facts.
Next week Melissa is headed to Dimond High School in Anchorage.
