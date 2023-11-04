Weekend Weather: chance of rain and snow

Accumulating snow forecast for southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are still above the normal for this time of the winter, and that has kept much of southern Alaska snow-free through early November. That will change over the weekend.

Rain is the first precipitation type to affect southcentral, arriving overnight and Saturday. By Saturday night, the chance for a mix of rain and snow increases. And through the night and into Sunday, snow could start accumulating. 1 to 3 inches is expected with the highest amounts on the hillside.

Interior areas will still deal with moderate to strong northeast winds. Advisories and a warning are out, primarily for summits along the Steese, Dalton and Elliott highways. Gusts along the Dalton could hit 60 miles per hour.

Southeast Alaska gets a brief break Saturday, but the rain starts up again in the south end of the region, and moves north Saturday night to Sunday. Mountains of the region are likely to see snow.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Trooper pursuit of combative driver ends in deadly shooting
The Four A’s encourages people to get tested and stay up-to-date with their HIV status.
New statewide project to launch addressing ‘drastic increase’ in number of HIV cases
Areas of freezing rain possible tonight through Friday for Southcentral
Areas of freezing rain possible tonight through Friday for Southcentral
Goecker is survived by his wife Carrie, his daughter Olivia, and unborn daughter Josi, his...
Family, friends, Anchorage community gather to remember life of Josiah Goecker
FILE - A worker cleans a jet bridge at Paine Field in Everett, Wash., before passengers board...
3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight

Latest News

Weather Lab: Clark Middle School students test their Alaska weather knowledge
Weather Lab: Clark Middle School students test their Alaska weather knowledge
JP-Kusilvak Mtn - George SMith
Weekend Weather: chance of rain and snow
Rain and snow looks likely into Sunday, with colder weather too follow
Slick roads possible into the weekend as winter weather sticks around
Rain and snow looks likely into Sunday, with colder weather too follow
Rain and snow looks likely into Sunday, with colder weather too follow