Weekend Weather: chance of rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are still above the normal for this time of the winter, and that has kept much of southern Alaska snow-free through early November. That will change over the weekend.

Rain is the first precipitation type to affect southcentral, arriving overnight and Saturday. By Saturday night, the chance for a mix of rain and snow increases. And through the night and into Sunday, snow could start accumulating. 1 to 3 inches is expected with the highest amounts on the hillside.

Interior areas will still deal with moderate to strong northeast winds. Advisories and a warning are out, primarily for summits along the Steese, Dalton and Elliott highways. Gusts along the Dalton could hit 60 miles per hour.

Southeast Alaska gets a brief break Saturday, but the rain starts up again in the south end of the region, and moves north Saturday night to Sunday. Mountains of the region are likely to see snow.

