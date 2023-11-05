Survivor of fatal fire got out of apartment moments before it was engulfed in flames

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people died and five others taken to the hospital early Saturday morning near East 21st Avenue and Paxson Drive in Anchorage.

Firefighters searched the burning building and found two people inside before a partial roof collapse. One of them was declared dead on scene, the other taken to a hospital where they later died, Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said.

In an update late Saturday night, Boyd said four of the five people taken to the hospital earlier in the day were released. A man, sitting in his car outside the burned apartment complex, Saturday afternoon, said he was inside the building with his sister as it burned at about 4 a.m.

“Shock and, really, self-preservation,” Joe Enquist said, talking about how he felt as he realized the apartment complex he lived in was on fire.

Enquist said his sister woke him up and told him there was a fire.

“She was yelling, ‘fire,’ so, I got up, got dressed, headed for the door.”

There were open flames above his head as he was leaving the apartment, Enquist said.

“It was a close call,” he said. “About less than a minute after I came out the main door it was fully engulfed.”

Equist said he’s grateful to be alive.

“It’s tough. It’s definitely a roller coaster of emotions because you’re seeing everything you own at risk. Plus you’re also seeing them drag people out and put them on gurneys and doing CPR, rushing people to ambulances. Yeah, it’s a lot to witness.”

On the other side of the building, Al Braun lives feet away from the apartment that burned.

“I could feel the heat,” Braun said. “It was pretty intense.”

Braun captured the scene for hours.

“My heart right away was just like, ‘oh my God the families.’ ...”What I saw was just totally devastating.” Braun said. “It was just nonstop. The flames were just bellowing out.”

Like Enquist, who survived unharmed with his sister, Braun said he’s also grateful to be alive.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Braun said. “You know. More lives could have been lost. Yeah, it could have been a lot worse. My heart goes out to the families.”

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental,” Boyd said. Investigators will likely remain on scene, off and on, for several days. A fire investigator narrowed the fire source to inside the building. Official cause has not been determined.

