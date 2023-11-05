WATCH: Officers save blind dog from freezing pond

The 8-year-old border collie was found immobilized by the tall weeds in an icy pond. (CNN, KFYR, WCCO, NYPD, SMASHING PUMPKINS, GETTY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - A pair of New York City police officers braved freezing waters to save a blind dog in danger of drowning in an icy pond.

The Tuesday rescue at Baisley Pond in Queens was caught on police body camera. Officers Williams and Esposito responded after receiving reports of a dog drowning, according to the NYPD.

One of the officers made his way into the icy waters, where he found Sparky, an 8-year-old, blind border collie, immobilized in the tall weeds.

Video captured poor Sparky’s moans as the officer pulled him to safety. The two made it out of the frigid waters and back to dry land.

“I can’t feel anything,” said the officer after the rescue.

The officers got Sparky covered with a police jacket and settled in a warm car. He was later reunited with his owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

