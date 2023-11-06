First major snowfall takes toll on Anchorage drivers as plows get to work

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage drivers and snowplow crews were handed their first real test of the winter season on Sunday.

By 4 p.m., over 6 inches of snow fell in Anchorage, breaking the single-day snow record for this date, previously set at 3.8 inches in 1964.

As of Sunday night, there had been 11 injury crashes and 29 non-injury crashes, with 27 calls for vehicles in distress. Those numbers reflect just the Anchorage Police Department’s response area spanning from the Knik River Bridge to Mile 75.3 of the Seward Highway.

Paul Vanlandingham, the street maintenance manager with the Municipality of Anchorage, says they have had crews plowing some of the city’s main roads since 8 a.m. and have called in additional crews to help.

“It’s the first one out of the boat, It’s a test for us and it’s a test for all the drivers too. So, you know, I think reality hits pretty quickly and we’ll all be working together. We’re asking for a little bit of patience, a little bit of room, this first plow-out is always a little bit slow going because we’re establishing our boundaries,” Vanlandingham said.

He mentioned they also have several new plow drivers, who are still learning the ropes.

Vanlandingham expects to have all arterial and collector roads plowed by Monday morning. When the main roads are clear, they will start working to clear residential areas.

Arterial and collector roads include Lake Otis, 36th, and Arctic, which are multi-lane roads.

On Sunday night, the city had both of its night shifts working, which involved 25 to 28 operators.

Vanlandingham says for this winter season they have a snow plan, have hired additional operators, added lines of communication in the municipality, and put additional contracts in place in the case of a large snowfall.

“Last winter is still fresh on everybody’s mind, including ours and my team, we’re looking forward to getting out there and showing the taxpayers of Anchorage that the right people are on the job and we’re excited for this winter to come along,” Vanlandingham said.

With the increased snow, the municipality is reminding drivers of the importance of taking precautionary measures while on roadways.

“Increase your stopping distances, increase your following distances, give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination. And then as we move into residential plowing in the next day or so if you can keep your cars off the streets, it sure helps us come through, it’s a lot more efficient, it’s a lot more safer plowing operation for us,” Vanlandingham said.

Justin Shelby, the central region administration operations manager with the Department of Transportation, said state crews worked all day to get highways cleared. The Seward Highway, Glenn Highway and Minnesota are cleared, but they are going back to clear on-ramps and off-ramps. After that, they will move on to second-priority roads, which include Northern Lights, Benson, and all other major roads through Anchorage.

“It’s going well so far, this is a wet, heavy snow. It’s above freezing in most of Anchorage right now, so the snow is real wet and heavy, but it hasn’t had a major impact on plowing so far, the snow load has been light enough we can keep up,” Shelby said.

With snow still coming down in parts of the Anchorage Bowl and with it expected to continue through the morning Monday, Shelby says major highways should be cleared by Monday’s commute. He maintains DOT will likely be starting on third and fourth priority roads by Monday morning.

“First snowfall of the year, I really urge caution, allow extra time to get to work in the morning, and just be prepared to take it slow,” Shelby said.

Mayor Dave Bronson has said that in the event of a snow or ice emergency, maintenance and operations crews will be using the RAVE mobile safety app to push notifications to the public about snow removal.

