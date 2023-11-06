A New Mission: Life After Military Service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are almost 70,000 veterans in the state of Alaska. Alaska’s News Source takes a deep dive into some of the issues that face veterans in Alaska and some of the resources available to help.

Here are some of the resources mentioned during the program:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988, press 1 for veterans. Under the Compact Act, eligible veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any community health care facility for free emergency mental health care.

The Alaska Warrior Partnership and the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs have joined forces to locate veterans statewide with their Be Known Campaign.

