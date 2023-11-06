Strong storm set to move into Gulf of Alaska by midweek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the heels of a record snowfall in Anchorage comes a week of active weather for much of the southern coastline. From the Aleutians to Southcentral and Southeast, storms sweeping through the region will keep rain and snow in the forecast, with a strong storm moving into the Gulf of Alaska by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

6.2 inches of snow fell Sunday, which smashed the previous Nov. 5 record of 3.8 inches set back in 1964. With the wet nature of the snow, the accumulation was heavy at times and led to some slick conditions across Southcentral. While the heaviest snow managed to fall in the Anchorage Bowl, surrounding areas had significantly less accumulation. Parts of the Mat-Su Valley saw less than 2 inches of snow. While the system has weakened its influence on the area, the current weather pattern and upper-level disturbances will keep light snow in the forecast. We’ll see an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across Southcentral today, with higher amounts through Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin.

Any snow we see today will taper off overnight into early Tuesday morning, with much of Tuesday shaping up to be a nice day. It’s possible that tomorrow could be the only day this week that brings decent sunshine to the region. But only briefly, as the next storm will be quick to move into the region. A disturbance sweeping south of the Aleutians into the northern Pacific Ocean will deepen as it moves just south of Kodiak Island, leading to increased rain, winds and snow across Southcentral.

Initially, snow will be seen in most locations, but as the warmer air builds back into Southcentral, a changeover will occur. This will lead to very hazardous travel conditions across Southcentral. With the plume of moisture pointed right at Southcentral, some of the hardest hit areas will be through the eastern Kenai Peninsula and Western Prince William Sound. It’s here where several feet of snow could fall in the mountains, while the surface will see a rain-snow event.

The threats from this storm will be far-reaching, as Southeast will also see high winds and heavy rain through the middle of the week. It’s possible that parts of Southeast could see winds up to 60 mph, while those in Prince William Sound could see winds approaching hurricane force.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast, as the situation continues to evolve and stay safe on the roads.

