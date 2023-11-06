Three of Fairbanks Four to receive $1.59M each after settling with city insurer

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three of the Fairbanks Four will each receive $1.59 million as part of a settlement.

Kevin Pease, George Frese, and Eugene Vent reached the agreement with the Alaska Municipal League Joint Insurance Association, which insures the City of Fairbanks.

Their case against the city has been dismissed.

Marvin Roberts declined the offer, and according to a statement from the City of Fairbanks, his case remains pending.

The four men were convicted in the 1997 murder of John Hartman, and were imprisoned until 2015, when their convictions were erased after evidence and testimonies from the original trial were called into question.

The City of Fairbanks has not admitted fault in the case.

In a statement, the city says it has not been informed of the reason for its insurer’s settlement, and that “Insurers settle cases for a variety of reasons, including the costs of continued litigation, the likelihood of expensive appeals and the potential that the case could continue for many more years to come.”

It went on to say “The settlement is not an admission of liability or fault of any kind.”

