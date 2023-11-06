Verdict reached in Anchorage triple murder case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage jury on Monday reached a verdict in the trial of Anthony Pisano.

Pisano was found guilty on all charges in the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Steven Cook, 48-year-old Kenneth Hartman and 31-year-old Daniel McCreadie. Pisano’s first trial in 2020 ended in a mistrial because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The shooting happened at The Bullion Brothers, a Spenard precious metals business, on Sept. 12, 2017.

The prosecution argued that the shooting stemmed from a botched robbery attempt. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop said Pisano was in debt and shot Cook in the process of trying to rob the store, then shot Hartman and McCreadie when they ran to the scene from a different part of the building after they heard shots.

The defense however painted a different picture of what happened that day. Defense attorney Kevin Fitzgerald blamed the shooting on Bullion Brothers co-owner Michael Dupree, who has never faced charges in the case. Fitzgerald argued tensions were running high that day between Dupree and Cook, the other co-owner of Bullion Brothers, because Dupree wanted to close the business.

Pisano admitted to shooting McCreadie and Hartman, but said it was in self-defense and that he thought they were armed and he feared for his life.

Surveillance cameras in the store were turned off, but there are differing stories as to why. Dunlop said Pisano turned off the cameras so the crime wouldn’t be recorded. Fitzgerald said Pisano turned them off because Cook asked him to so they could talk business.

Both sides agree that Pisano had a friendly relationship with the store’s co-owners.

In total, Pisano faced 10 charges — three counts of first-degree murder, six counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree assault. Each of the murder charges carries a 99-year maximum sentence.

