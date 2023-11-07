Clean-up underway in residential areas as snow continues to hamper drivers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – After a record-breaking 6 inches of snow fell on Sunday, contributing to reports of dozens of crashes and vehicles in distress, Monday was much quieter in both the weather and crash categories.

Monday brought an additional 1.4 inches of snow, and as of 5 p.m., there were 18 vehicle collisions and 32 vehicles in distress reported to Anchorage police. There were over twice as many crashes in the Anchorage area reported on Sunday.

So far, all of Anchorage’s arterial and collector roads have been cleared, according to Paul Vanlandingham, the street maintenance manager with the Municipality of Anchorage. Arterial roads are multi-lane roads with intersections containing signals and collectors are the roads leading into neighborhoods.

Municipal crews have been working on residential plowing since 6:30 a.m. and will continue for the next several days.

If the snow accumulates an additional 3-4 inches, Vanlandingham said they will suspend the plow-out and go back to clearing arterial and collector roads before returning to residential areas.

“Ground temperatures are right at that temperature where it’s not freezing down completely, we’ve still got some freeze-thaw areas so that’s providing some slick spots that we’re trying to manage,” Vanlandingham said. “Tonight, we’re going to be putting some sanders out just to be working on intersections and hills while the rest of the crews are out plowing.”

Vanlandingham says regardless of new snow, their team is ready to go.

“Everyone’s getting used to slick pavements and stuff again so increase your following distances, stopping distances and give yourself a couple extra minutes to get to a destination. And depending on what happens with the weather over the next couple of days, I’m hoping that by Wednesday or Thursday, everything will be plowed,” Vanlandingham said.

That includes sidewalks, trails, and all residential areas.

Vandlandingham says while they are working in residential areas, car owners should park off the street so plows can get through areas as safely and efficiently as possible.

He also asks residents to keep private snow on private property and allow crews to utilize their right of way for snow storage.

The municipality is working in active coordination with the Department of Transportation, even though they have different areas to clear.

On the municipal website, city officials will be updating daily operations for plowing in the Anchorage area. The website shows the progress of residential area plow-outs, including any conflicts that arise in the process of clearing roads.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.