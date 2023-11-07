Clean-up underway in residential areas as snow continues to hamper drivers

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – After a record-breaking 6 inches of snow fell on Sunday, contributing to reports of dozens of crashes and vehicles in distress, Monday was much quieter in both the weather and crash categories.

Monday brought an additional 1.4 inches of snow, and as of 5 p.m., there were 18 vehicle collisions and 32 vehicles in distress reported to Anchorage police. There were over twice as many crashes in the Anchorage area reported on Sunday.

[Monday's forecast: Prepare for rain, snow and strong winds this week]

So far, all of Anchorage’s arterial and collector roads have been cleared, according to Paul Vanlandingham, the street maintenance manager with the Municipality of Anchorage. Arterial roads are multi-lane roads with intersections containing signals and collectors are the roads leading into neighborhoods.

Municipal crews have been working on residential plowing since 6:30 a.m. and will continue for the next several days.

If the snow accumulates an additional 3-4 inches, Vanlandingham said they will suspend the plow-out and go back to clearing arterial and collector roads before returning to residential areas.

“Ground temperatures are right at that temperature where it’s not freezing down completely, we’ve still got some freeze-thaw areas so that’s providing some slick spots that we’re trying to manage,” Vanlandingham said. “Tonight, we’re going to be putting some sanders out just to be working on intersections and hills while the rest of the crews are out plowing.”

Vanlandingham says regardless of new snow, their team is ready to go.

“Everyone’s getting used to slick pavements and stuff again so increase your following distances, stopping distances and give yourself a couple extra minutes to get to a destination. And depending on what happens with the weather over the next couple of days, I’m hoping that by Wednesday or Thursday, everything will be plowed,” Vanlandingham said.

That includes sidewalks, trails, and all residential areas.

Vandlandingham says while they are working in residential areas, car owners should park off the street so plows can get through areas as safely and efficiently as possible.

He also asks residents to keep private snow on private property and allow crews to utilize their right of way for snow storage.

The municipality is working in active coordination with the Department of Transportation, even though they have different areas to clear.

On the municipal website, city officials will be updating daily operations for plowing in the Anchorage area. The website shows the progress of residential area plow-outs, including any conflicts that arise in the process of clearing roads.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's tough. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotions because you're seeing everything you...
Survivor of fatal fire got out of apartment moments before it was engulfed in flames
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
First major snowfall takes toll on Anchorage drivers as plows get to work
(Courtesy of the City of Fairbanks)
Three of Fairbanks Four to receive $1.59M each after settling with city insurer
Anchorage Fire Department
2 dead, 5 taken to hospital after fire in Northeast Anchorage
Anthony Pisano listens at his second murder trial
Verdict reached in Anchorage triple murder case

Latest News

Clean-up underway in residential areas as snow continues to hamper drivers
As snow accumulates in the Anchorage area for the second day in a row, municipal snowplow...
Clean-up underway in residential areas as the snowstorm continues to burden drivers
Indigenous writer Lily Tuzroyluke
Indigenous writer Lily Tuzroyluke debuts her novel ‘Sivulliq Ancestor’
Assembly to hold public hearing on draft ordinances to regulate marijuana retailers
Assembly to hold public hearing on draft ordinances to regulate marijuana retailers