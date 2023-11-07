Indigenous writer Lily Tuzroyluke debuts her novel ‘Sivulliq Ancestor’

Indigenous writer Lily Tuzroyluke debuts her novel ‘Sivulliq Ancestor’
By Ariane Aramburo and Peggy McCormack
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “Sivulliq Ancestor” is an Inupiaq story that is told from 1890′s Arctic Alaska after smallpox devastated Indigenous communities.

“But at the core of the story is courage and sacrifice, traditional knowledge of the land — ancient knowledge — and essentially a mother’s love for her children,” says author Lily Tuzroyluke.

It is a love she can relate to. As a mom herself, Tuzroyluke’s son Luke was diagnosed with autism when he was five years old.

She had to make the hard decision to move to Anchorage, but wondered; what if she started writing?

Sivulliq Ancestor is her first novel, but it’s not her first introduction to writing. In eighth grade, Tuzroyluke wrote a poem about an elderly family member who was diagnosed with cancer. She said her teacher loved it so much, she encouraged her to submit it to a citywide creative writing contest.

Tuzroyluke said that sparked her love for writing.

Over the years, she created a career for herself working in tribal governments across the state.

“I had this tremendous opportunity to listen to our elders, to whaling captains, to hunters and whalers and whaling crews, and from there, it transitioned from being a Tlingit story to being an Inupiaq story,” she explained.

Tuzroyluke said the elders’ response to the Inupiaq story she wrote has been humbling and she feels her novel is just one of the ways she hopes to continue reclaiming her elders’ stories.

“A lot of our stories are pushed as old wives tales, myths and legends, and in this colonial system, it’s really reclaiming the narrative of Indigenous peoples,” she said.

Great Reads from Great Places is an annual list that is distributed by the Library of Congress; each state selects a book for adults and kids. Sivulliq Ancestor was selected to represent Alaska for 2023.

Telling Alaska's Story: Find more stories from the 49th state here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's tough. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotions because you're seeing everything you...
Survivor of fatal fire got out of apartment moments before it was engulfed in flames
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
First major snowfall takes toll on Anchorage drivers as plows get to work
(Courtesy of the City of Fairbanks)
Three of Fairbanks Four to receive $1.59M each after settling with city insurer
Anchorage Fire Department
2 dead, 5 taken to hospital after fire in Northeast Anchorage
Anthony Pisano listens at his second murder trial
Verdict reached in Anchorage triple murder case

Latest News

Clean-up underway in residential areas as snow continues to hamper drivers
As snow accumulates in the Anchorage area for the second day in a row, municipal snowplow...
Clean-up underway in residential areas as the snowstorm continues to burden drivers
Muni plow crews have been working on residential streets since 6:30am and will continue for the...
Clean-up underway in residential areas as snow continues to hamper drivers
Assembly to hold public hearing on draft ordinances to regulate marijuana retailers
Assembly to hold public hearing on draft ordinances to regulate marijuana retailers