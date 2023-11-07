Major winter storm takes aim on Alaska with rain, snow, high winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is still falling across Southcentral Alaska with the past few days bringing just over eight inches of snowfall for Anchorage. While lighter amounts have fallen elsewhere across Southcentral, another major winter storm is gearing up to impact us into the overnight hours and through Wednesday and Thursday.

The remainder of the snow today will lighten up, with clearer skies making a return to the region. The sunshine will be very brief, as clouds will quickly thicken back up into the night. This comes ahead of the next major winter storm that is currently moving away from the Aleutians eastward into the Gulf of Alaska. The area of low pressure will continue to deepen as it moves east and will impact areas from the Gulf of Alaska inland through the Interior.

Hazardous travel conditions can be expected with this incoming storm, as the low with an upper-level jet will pump in plenty of moisture over the next two days. The rain will arrive in Kodiak throughout the morning and early afternoon hours, with winds set to increase as well. Kodiak should see primarily rain, but there will be some rain and snow in some of the higher elevations. Areas of rain and snow will arrive along the Gulf Coast by late tonight. Temperatures should be warm enough to support all rain, with only a brief shot of snow for coastal locations. However, further inland is where things will get a bit dicey.

With temperatures set to warm with this incoming storm, a changeover from snow to rain will occur for inland locations throughout the day Wednesday. That is when travel will likely begin to get difficult for Southcentral, as the transition to rain will lead to the formation of slick and slushy spots. The transition to rain will largely depend on if and when the warmer air builds inland through the region. Additionally, winds will be increasing through the night and into Wednesday, where gusts will be the strongest near the Gulf of Alaska. It’s possible parts of Prince William Sound could see winds in excess of 60 mph.

While the main low itself will be responsible for much of the deteriorating conditions across Southcentral, a secondary low-pressure system will form in the Gulf of Alaska. The direction and placement of this low will greatly determine conditions beyond Wednesday night. For now, it’s looking very plausible that a transition from rain back to snow will take hold across the region. The timing of when this happens will greatly determine the amount of snow accumulation we’ll see. Keep in mind that even with the transition back to snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, slick conditions will still be evident. The fresh, heavy, wet snow will accumulate on top of what we’ve already seen, which will lead to ongoing hazardous travel conditions. While the amount of snow and who will see the most is dicey at best for sea level, higher elevations will have no trouble seeing snow accumulation. It’s likely the Chugach and Kenai Mountains could see several feet of snow over the next 48 hours, with Thompson Pass seeing the potential for up to 30 inches of snowfall. As a result of this, a blizzard warning has been issued in Thompson Pass.

Southeast Alaska will also see heavy rain and strong winds with this storm, with a high wind watch already issued for the Southern Inner Channels. With winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain in the forecast, the southern part of the Panhandle will take the brunt of the storm. While there is no wintry mix in the forecast at sea level, many locations in the higher elevations and along the Haines Highway could see some accumulating snow in the coming days.

Take it easy and use caution on the roads for the next several days.

