Man rescues granddaughter in deadly East Anchorage fire that killed his daughter

A man rescues his granddaughter from an Anchorage apartment fire but is unable to save his daughter
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Days after a deadly fire ripped through an East Anchorage four-plex, some survivors remain in the hospital recovering from serious burns.

According to a family member of survivor Aaron Elia, desperate attempts were made to save both of the women who died in the early Saturday morning fire. While authorities have not released their names, Elia’s uncle and Anchorage resident Glenn Westdahl said in an interview on Monday that one of the victims was Elia’s daughter, 19-year-old Autumn Beans of St. Mary’s.

Westdahl said Beans, her 2-year-old daughter, Maggie, and the other victim lived in St. Mary’s but were in Anchorage to visit Elia, who moved to Anchorage a year ago. The other woman had been dating Elia.

According to Westdahl, Elia woke up early Saturday morning and realized the apartment was on fire. He managed to grab his granddaughter, Maggie, and knock on several neighbors’ doors to alert them to the flames. By the time he went back to his own apartment, he was already injured, and the unit was too hot to get inside.

“He had burned his back, his arms, his neck and his face and he’s in surgery right now. And he tried to go back in to get his daughter and (his girlfriend). It was too hot and he had to leave,” Westdahl said.

Elia is being treated at Alaska Native Medical Center for burns to over 30% of his body. His recovery is expected to be a long one.

Anchorage firefighters say it could be a week or more until they learn the cause of the fire that also sent five people to the hospital.

Funerals for the two women killed in the fire will be held in St. Mary’s. Family members have started GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral expenses for Beans.

Autumn Beans
Autumn Beans(Alma Elia)
Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's tough. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotions because you're seeing everything you...
Survivor of fatal fire got out of apartment moments before it was engulfed in flames
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
First major snowfall takes toll on Anchorage drivers as plows get to work
(Courtesy of the City of Fairbanks)
Three of Fairbanks Four to receive $1.59M each after settling with city insurer
Anchorage Fire Department
2 dead, 5 taken to hospital after fire in Northeast Anchorage
Anthony Pisano listens at his second murder trial
Verdict reached in Anchorage triple murder case

Latest News

As snow accumulates in the Anchorage area for the second day in a row, municipal snowplow...
Clean-up underway in residential areas as the snowstorm continues to burden drivers
Assembly to hold public hearing on draft ordinances to regulate marijuana retailers
Assembly to hold public hearing on draft ordinances to regulate marijuana retailers
Anthony Pisano walks handcuffed after he was found guilty of all charges in Anchorage Superior...
Verdict reached in Anchorage triple murder case
19-year-old Autumn Beans was killed in a weekend fire, Bean's father was able to rescue her...
An Anchorage man saves his granddaughter from a fatal fire but can't save his adult daughter