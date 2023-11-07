Man rescues granddaughter in deadly East Anchorage fire that killed his daughter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Days after a deadly fire ripped through an East Anchorage four-plex, some survivors remain in the hospital recovering from serious burns.

According to a family member of survivor Aaron Elia, desperate attempts were made to save both of the women who died in the early Saturday morning fire. While authorities have not released their names, Elia’s uncle and Anchorage resident Glenn Westdahl said in an interview on Monday that one of the victims was Elia’s daughter, 19-year-old Autumn Beans of St. Mary’s.

Westdahl said Beans, her 2-year-old daughter, Maggie, and the other victim lived in St. Mary’s but were in Anchorage to visit Elia, who moved to Anchorage a year ago. The other woman had been dating Elia.

According to Westdahl, Elia woke up early Saturday morning and realized the apartment was on fire. He managed to grab his granddaughter, Maggie, and knock on several neighbors’ doors to alert them to the flames. By the time he went back to his own apartment, he was already injured, and the unit was too hot to get inside.

“He had burned his back, his arms, his neck and his face and he’s in surgery right now. And he tried to go back in to get his daughter and (his girlfriend). It was too hot and he had to leave,” Westdahl said.

Elia is being treated at Alaska Native Medical Center for burns to over 30% of his body. His recovery is expected to be a long one.

Anchorage firefighters say it could be a week or more until they learn the cause of the fire that also sent five people to the hospital.

Funerals for the two women killed in the fire will be held in St. Mary’s. Family members have started GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral expenses for Beans.

Autumn Beans (Alma Elia)

