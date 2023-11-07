Prepare for rain, snow and strong winds this week

A brief break Tuesday before another large low barrels into Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow has blanketed Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral, with amounts reported from 4 to 7 inches from the city to Eagle River. The official snowfall tally for Anchorage is 6. 2 inches on Sunday and another 1.3 inches on Monday.

Snow will continue into early Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies to follow. This is the brightest break — and brief — before the next storm hits Southcentral Alaska.

The storm arriving Tuesday night to Wednesday will pack a wallop of rain, snow and strong winds to a large swath of the state as it churns its way across Southern Alaska.

High winds will impact several areas of the state. The north coast will see strong east wind 35 to 55 mph Tuesday. Blowing snow will severely limit visibility.

A winter weather advisory is in place from Wainwright east to Prudhoe Bay through Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The Aleutian Chain will also experience strong winds. Cold Bay, Unalaska and Adak will see northwest winds 20 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph for Unalaska.

And although its not until Wednesday afternoon, the southern end of the Panhandle will see high winds. A high wind watch has been issued for the wind to increase Wednesday afternoon. They will be southeast 20-30, gusting to 60 miles per hour.

