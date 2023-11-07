A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says

FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A processing glitch in the network that processes electronic transfers between nearly all U.S. bank accounts led to delays in settling deposits, some of which remain stalled, according to the private company that operates the system.

The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately. TCH, as the company is known, is owned by a group of 22 major banks, including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Many customers have complained about the problem on social media, noting that delayed paycheck deposits have imperiled important automatic payments such as mortgage payments, rent and credit-card bills.

TCH apologized for the error and emphasized that individual banks were not responsible for the situation. It also noted that the issue affected only a “very small percentage” of all transactions.

It said it was working with the banks, their customers and the Federal Reserve to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's tough. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotions because you're seeing everything you...
Survivor of fatal fire got out of apartment moments before it was engulfed in flames
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
First major snowfall takes toll on Anchorage drivers as plows get to work
(Courtesy of the City of Fairbanks)
Three of Fairbanks Four to receive $1.59M each after settling with city insurer
Anchorage Fire Department
2 dead, 5 taken to hospital after fire in Northeast Anchorage
Strong storm set to move into Gulf of Alaska by midweek
Strong storm set to move into Gulf of Alaska by midweek

Latest News

FILE - A photo collage of the 34 victims of the Sept. 2, 2019 fire aboard the dive boat,...
Captain found guilty of ‘seaman’s manslaughter’ in boat fire that killed 34 off California coast
FILE - Aurora, Colo., police officer Nathan Woodyard attends an arraignment hearing after being...
2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine
Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.
Netflix says its raising its prices (again)
FILE - A sign is photographed at McMurdo Station, a United States Antarctic research station,...
Man accused of Antarctic assault was then sent to remote icefield with young graduate students
Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before...
Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of former brother-in-law, a professor