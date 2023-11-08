Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme faces his victims in court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Garrett Elder, the Anchorage man accused of defrauding people out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, is expected in court Wednesday afternoon to learn how many years he’ll spend behind bars.

Authorities with the United States Department of Justice and the Alaska Division of Banking and Securities both said that Elder cheated well over 100 investors out of millions of dollars between 2016 and 2022.

Elder ran two businesses from a location on Old Seward Highway called Tycoon Trading, LLC and Daily Bread Fund, LLC.

Through his companies, authorities say Elder took $30 to $34 million from approximately 140 investors — mostly from Alaska — and he allegedly lost about $25 million of that money.

The filing also says that despite losing money, Elder used some of the proceeds to purchase real estate, a boat, vehicles, bicycles, a camper, tools, and jewelry.

Elder changed his plea in May from not guilty to guilty.

This week, letters on Elder’s behalf — from both family and friends — pleaded for Judge Joshua Kindred to impose the lightest sentence possible.

Garrett’s older sister wrote that she, her husband, and five of their six children, also lost money because of Elder.

Still, in her writings to the judge, she painted a picture of a Christian family man who has asked for forgiveness.

“I truly believe that Garrett did not mean ill-will, but made a bad trade and then thought he could trade his way out of the deficit. Oddly enough, his desire to do good and help fix the problem only exacerbated it,” Courtney Bruzas wrote.

In her letter to the judge, Bruzas also wrote: “Garrett is remorseful and sorry. So very sorry. I can’t apologize for him, but I have been witness to his heartache over his actions. Garrett has lost the trust of his closest family and friends. Several people have removed themselves from his life completely. This heartache and pain, that he inflicted upon himself, is one of the biggest consequences of his actions.”

Elder’s mother, Amy Elder, also asked the judge for leniency.

“I was personally and financially impacted by his actions, as I had invested with him. Financially I lost funds which will take time to recoup. As an investor, I am very aware money can be made or lost. I try to make sure I can afford the loss of what is invested, always hoping for gains,” Amy Elder wrote. “Personally, a lifetime of trust was deeply broken by his actions. Broken. But not irreparable, if one chooses. I choose repair. I choose healing. I am a parent, a mother. I choose to support him through accountability as he works to pay back his debt.”

The Justice Department says it will recommend a prison sentence of seven years and three months. Elder’s court-appointed defense attorney is asking for a five-year sentence. The maximum sentence for wire fraud is 20 years in prison.

Several of Elder’s victims said following Elder’s last court appearance earlier this year that the proposed sentence was too lenient.

As part of the plea deal Elder signed, he agreed to forfeit 37 acres of land, a Ford F-350 pickup truck, a camping trailer, a boat, interest in multiple LLCs, and money in nine bank and brokerage accounts.

