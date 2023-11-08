Assembly scheduled to hold public hearings on Sullivan Arena agreement, proposed public restrooms ballot measure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has a full agenda Tuesday night. One of the items has to do with the Sullivan Arena, and the municipality’s intent to return it to an entertainment venue.

The Assembly will be reviewing the lease agreement between O’Malley Ice and Sports and the municipality, to operate not just the Sullivan Arena, but also the Ben Boeke and Dempsey Andersen Ice Arena.

The Assembly will be holding a public hearing on the ordinance, which if approved by the Assembly would authorize the agreement between O’Malley and the municipality. If not approved, the agreement would be canceled.

Mayor Dave Bronson announced the agreement in August, but the Assembly has raised some concerns with the structure of the agreement. Therefore, the Assembly wants to get the public’s opinion.

The Assembly will also be holding a public hearing on a proposed ballot measure to create a system of public restrooms across Anchorage, called the Portland Loo.

The project would be funded by a $12.5 million bond, and the Assembly wants to hear back from the public if they would like to see the proposed measure on the April 2024 ballot.

As reported on Monday, the Assembly will also be getting feedback from the public on how marijuana retailers in Anchorage should be regulated. The two draft ordinances in part deal with free samples and drive-thru access.

Both are now legal in the state, but not in Anchorage at this time.

“So people in Anchorage might be saying, ‘Well, why can’t I get a free sample? I know that you can give them to me,’ but in actuality, there’s a lag and they have to wait until the municipal code is updated,” Alaska Marijuana Industry Association Vice President Trevor Haynes said.

The Assembly will have a more in-depth conversation about the code changes at its next Community and Economic Development Committee meeting.

Additionally, public hearings will continue on the Bronson administration’s 2024 proposed operating budget.

