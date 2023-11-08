Be ready, Alaska! Snow, rain and high winds expected

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive and potent low pressure system is spreading into the Gulf of Alaska and is set to impact a large swath of the state through the rest of the week.

The storm arrives Tuesday night with a first round of snow and gusty winds. Warnings and advisories stretch across the southcentral region. A blizzard warning is in place for Thompson Pass out of Valdez for snowfall up to 28 inches, that is more than 2 feet! High winds up to 80 mph creating hazardous conditions.

Snow and rain will be falling by Wednesday afternoon and evening as temperatures warm above freezing. Anchorage sees a winter weather advisory for snowfall of 4 to 10 inches as well as a flood watch for ponding on roads and urban flooding as the rain moves in.

A winter storm watch for the Palmer and Wasilla area. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches combines with wind gusts to 50 mph. South and west, the Copper River Basin could see 12 to 20 inches of snow. Turnagain Pass to Summit Lake, 8-14 inches. Needless to say, ground transportation, possibly even regional air travel could see major challenges with slick surfaces and low visibility.

Winds will pick up in the interior to north coast overnight too. East winds for the northern coast will be easterly gusting to 50 mph. Advisories for strong winds extends from the Dalton highway summits, but across the north-central interior.

NE 25-35, with gusts to 45 mph are likely.

Hot spots: Palmer, Metlakatla, Klawock, Ketchikan and Hydaburg with 49 degrees.

Cold spot: Nikolai with 6 below zero.

