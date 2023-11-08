Hundreds experiencing homelessness weathering the snow in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snowstorm over the weekend and the storm heading toward Southcentral Alaska is not making living outside easy for those staying in tents, vehicles, and campers around the city.

Every person Alaska’s News Source spoke with on Tuesday at Cuddy Park did not want to go on camera, but all shared a sentiment of being unhappy with the conditions outside and some said the cold is starting to get to them. A few of the campers shared that they were open to moving into a shelter.

According to Anchorage’s Housing and Homeless Coordinator, Alexis Johnson, there are still 60 vacant cots in the old Solid Waste Services building. The other winter shelter spaces in downtown and Spenard hotels are filled.

“Continuing to live unsheltered outdoors in cold climates is detrimental to one’s personal safety and personal health,” Johnson said. “We always advocate to get people inside, we have Anchorage Health Department outreach making the rounds, trying to communicate to people there is still shelter space available and that they should seek shelter instead of remaining outside.”

Johnson maintains the municipality will continue outreach for people living in encampments, but they will not provide additional sites or warming centers until the converted SWS building is full.

“We’re always worried about people’s personal safety and personal health by living unsheltered in encampments and parks and trails,” Johnson said. “It’s our goal, the administration’s goal, to make sure people have a warm place to stay throughout the winter to ensure health, life and safety.”

While those living in Cuddy Park chose to remain tight-lipped, other people present Tuesday at the park shared their input on the scene.

“I see just a whole lot of hurt people, people that are suffering, and I don’t think a lot of people know, you know what I mean? There’s a lack of food, lack of resources,” said Bryan Crowley, an Anchorage resident who was passing through the encampment.

Crowley says it is hard to stay warm in conditions like Anchorage experienced on Tuesday. Propane used to power heaters is expensive and people don’t always have proper winter gear, he said.

“If I was a parent of any of them, I’d be, you know, heartfelt towards them and worrying every night because this isn’t a life for anyone to live,” Crowley said.

Several miles across town at the SWS shelter, black and yellow storage containers sat amongst rows and rows of green cots recently assigned to those who have come in from the cold.

Ronny, who has been homeless since August of 2022, was one of those who have recently arrived at the shelter.

“Thank God for the community, they come together, they house you, they clothe you, they feed you and there’s plenty of support out there, there’s plenty of opportunities and you just have to reach out,” he said.

Ronny says the SWS is a warm, safe place and better than being outside. He also thanked the Anchorage community for providing him with a place to stay this winter and a chance to do better in life.

Johnson says the administration will seek the Assembly’s approval to increase to shelter’s capacity from 150 to 200 clients, in case the SWS facility becomes full and if the need arises. She spoke briefly about her hopes for a bipartisan effort to help those still on the streets.

“Moving forward, I really hope that we can come to some sort of agreement in terms to make sure that our citizens are sheltered throughout the winter and that we don’t have loss of life due to cold temps,” Johnson said.

To register for winter shelter, call the city’s shelter hotline at 907-865-5329. There’s also a city website with housing resources for those experiencing homelessness.

