Major winter storm: High winds, rain, snow and areas of freezing rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised winter storm is already bringing impacts to Southcentral, with heavy rain and winds increasing through Prince William Sound. This is a challenging storm to forecast, as the track of the low through the Gulf of Alaska will largely depend on the overall winter weather scenario for Southcentral. One thing that is certain is the amount of moisture streaming into the Southcentral with the upper level jet. The deep fetch of tropical moisture will be responsible for not only the heavy rain occurring for coastal regions, but for the warmer temperatures we’ll see later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Warmer temperatures are already building into Southcentral this morning, with many locations 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. Some of the warmest weather is occurring through the valley, where temperatures in Palmer have already climbed above 50 degrees. As a result of this, the winter storm watch has been allowed to expire for the Matanuska Valley. While some areas of wintry mix are still likely, it’s looking more plausible that rain will be the predominate precipitation through much of the Mat-Su Valley today. Winds haven’t been too windy across much of Southcentral, although there have been some reports of 40 mph winds in Wasilla. In areas where winds haven’t been an issue, as the low builds into the Gulf of Alaska expect winds to increase into the evening hours. We’ll see some of the windiest conditions in eastern Prince William Sound, where gusts near Cordova and over the open waters could be in excess of 75 mph into the night.

Ahead of the biggest impacts set to build into Southcentral, a multitude of winter weather alerts have been issued. They are as follows:

Western Prince William Sound : Winter Weather Advisory until 5PM. Snow accumulations up to 1 foot for Turnagain Pass to Summit Lake. Plan on hazardous travel with reduced visibility in some of the heavier snow.

Anchorage: Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. Snow transitioning to rain, with heavy rain on snow tonight leading to ponding and flooding on the roads. Dangerously slick conditions expected. A flood watch has also been issued for Anchorage beginning at 6 Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday afternoon. It’s possible that Anchorage could see over half an inch of liquid rain, which will lead to deteriorating road conditions into the night.

Thompson Pass: Blizzard warning until 9PM. Up to 2-plus feet of snow looks likely for the pass, with winds up to 45 mph. Travel will be very difficult with whiteout conditions likely.

Southeast Prince William Sound: High Wind warning Wednesday afternoon through 11am Thursday. Gusty easterly winds will build in through the day, as the low moves closer to Southcentral. It’s possible to see winds in excess of 75 mph. Remember that high winds could move loose debris and lead to power outages. Travel could also be difficult when driving perpendicular to the winds.

Copper River Basin: Winter Storm Warning until 9AM Thursday. Heavy snowfall can be expected for much of the Copper River Basin, where up to 1-2 feet of snow is possible. The heaviest snow will fall near Eureka and Tahneta Pass where up to 16 inches looks possible. There will also be a period of snow transitioning to rain as warmer air moves in from the southeast. This will likely occur sometime through the afternoon and evening hours. A period of freezing rain/ice looks possible for areas near McCarthy.

Avalanche Concerns: Some of the highest snow accumulation will occur through the Kenai and Chugach Mountains. It’s looking very likely that much of the Chugach range will see feet of snowfall over the next 24 to 48 hours, which will lead to early season avalanches. The heavy wet snow should trigger many natural avalanches over the course of the next few days due to heavy loading and winds.

The low just southeast of Kodiak Island continues to pull in a deep fetch of tropical moisture. While this low is set to phase out and weaken, a new secondary low is set to form and move into the Gulf of Alaska by this afternoon. The movement and track of the low is one we want to greatly watch, as it will have huge effects on what we’ll see over the next day.

Generally thinking for now is that we’ll hold onto widespread rain and high winds through Prince William Sound. Little to no snow can be expected for the sound, outside of some areas of wintry mix for Whittier and Valdez. The biggest issue and concerns will be for Kenai northward into the Anchorage Bowl. While there has been little agreement in model runs the past few days, models are eyeing on the aforementioned low to make more of an approach towards the Kenai and not so much into Prince William Sound. This will generally mean a warmer weather pattern for us, as a low moving in Prince William Sound will tap into better cold and keep us all snow. With the low moving into the Kenai and then eventually near Anchorage, we’ll see a transition from snow to rain into the evening hours. The heaviest precipitation looks to arrive into the evening as the transition begins for much of Southcentral. Until we see the transition take place, a few inches of snow is possible for parts of Southcentral, but that will likely all melt into the evening.

With rain expected to be the main precipitation type into the night, flooding does look like a possibility. Not only will additional snow melt add to ponding on the roads, but dangerous slick conditions will be with us. We’ll see a period of several hours where rain and a wintry mix will stay with us, with a transition back to snow looking likely through the day Thursday. It’s possible that when all is said and done that the Western Kenai up through Anchorage could see 2 to 6 inches of snowfall. The higher amounts will be for the Anchorage bowl where snowfall looks more favorable.

Please drive safe and stay up to date with the latest weather conditions, roads will be very difficult to navigate as we head into the evening hours and into Thursday.

Have a safe Wednesday!

