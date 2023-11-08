Mat-Su Borough election preliminary results

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents cast their votes for five offices and one proposition in Tuesday’s borough elections.

Assembly members Rob Yundt, Clayton “Mokie” Tew, and Dmitri Fonov were all up for reelection in their respective districts. Only one of the three candidates, Yundt, ran unopposed on Tuesday. Tew ran against Bill Gamble for the District 5 seat while Fonov ran against three other candidates for the District 6 seat.

In the school board race, incumbents Kathy McCollum and Ole Larson each had one challenger for their respective seats.

If voted in, Proposition No. 1 would allow the borough to issue bonds to fund half of the cost of construction for road improvement projects.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the preliminary results provided by the borough as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

  • Assembly District 4: Rob Yundt, 496 votes
  • Assembly District 5: Clayton “Mokie” Tew leads Bill Gamble, 666 votes to 456 votes
  • Assembly District 6: Dmitri Fonov leads Stafford Glashan, 786 votes to 297 votes (Kerby Coman, 170 votes; Jackson Abney, 124 votes)
  • School Board District 3: Kathy McCollum leads Sydney Zuyus, 765 votes to 400 votes
  • School Board District 6: Ole Larson leads Dianne Shibe, 866 votes to 593 votes
  • Proposition No. 1: Yes - 4,804 votes, No - 2.347 votes
