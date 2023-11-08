Program in the Mat-Su aims to help veterans this winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veterans are providing camaraderie, snow removal and firewood to other veterans this winter in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The Winter Preparedness Project is a collaboration between the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Alaska Warrior Partnership and four other veteran organizations: Battle Dogs, Connect Vets, VA Rep and Alaska’s Healing Hearts.

“During the winter, right? It gets cold. Veterans isolate. They have a lack of camaraderie and snow builds up real fast,” said Jessy Lakin, program director for Alaska Warrior Partnership. “A lot of our elder veterans don’t have a big support network. So we’re just out there providing those three things, right? Camaraderie, hanging out with the veteran, snow removal, so they can get access to their homes and firewood or heating supplements.”

Lakin says they have veterans signing up to receive services and could use a little help from the community.

“We can’t do it all, right? We need volunteers. We need the community to step up, be a part of the program and say they want to help out,” Lakin said. “And it’s really delivering firewood, which we supply. We have the snow removal equipment, and camaraderie is just hanging out with veterans.”

Lakin also says it’s just a good idea to check on your neighbors.

“Pre-COVID, I had people knocking on my doors all the time. Since COVID, I haven’t, right?” Lakin said. “We’ve decided we wanted to isolate and we wanted to separate and that’s not good for our community. We need to be more involved. We need to make sure our neighbors are checked on, especially elderly veterans in your community. If you see their driveway’s not plowed, go volunteering. Go plow it. It’s not going to hurt you to, after you get done with your driveway, knock out theirs.”

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Alaska Warrior Partnership.

