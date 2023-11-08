Washington DC’s giant pandas make brief stop in Anchorage en route to China

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage prepared to welcome three giant pandas on Wednesday aboard a Fed-Ex plane christened the FedEx Panda Express, but unfortunately, the animals aren’t expected to get off the plane.

The visit is a refueling stop for the Boeing 777 plane on the way to China where the bears are being returned after the two oldest ones spent more than two decades living in the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.

The family group includes Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and their son, Xiao Qi Ji, who were on loan to the zoo as part of a breeding and research program that began in 1973.

Their return marks the end of the 50-year program between the U.S. and China, which many have colloquially called “panda diplomacy.”

The pandas are traveling in specially designed crates for the 19-hour flight to Chengdu, China. They reportedly have 200 pounds of bamboo to keep them full on the flight.

Once considered endangered, the species was upgraded to “vulnerable” in 2017. It’s estimated less than 2,000 pandas remain in the wild, mostly in China’s Sichuan Province.

